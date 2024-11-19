KFC drive through plan for Bedford formally rejected over safety concerns

KFC logo on a restaurant. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

A Bedford KFC has had its planning application for a drive through formally refused on “highway safety grounds” at a council planning meeting.

Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee voted last night (Monday, November 18) to agree with the official wording for the refusal.

Gideon Richards, manager for development management (planning), reminded the Committee that the application was originally debated in September, but was deferred for a site visit.

“At the October meeting members resolved to refuse the application on the highway safety grounds,” he said.

“Particularly in relation to the access and egress onto Goldington Road from the drive through.

“It was recommended that the application be reported back to the November meeting for members to agree to the wording of the reason for refusal.”

The wording in the report was: “The proposed site layout would result in the users of the drive through lane having to join the public highway at the existing access on site that would result in vehicles having to undertake a sharp U-turn manoeuvre and cross a bi-directional cycle-footway to gain access onto Goldington Road.

“As a result there would be potential for conflict with pedestrians/cyclists and other vehicles on the highway contrary to policies 31 (i), (iii) & 88 (vi) of the Bedford Borough Local Plan 2030.”

Councillor Leigh Coombs (Lib Dem, Shortstown) said: “This [wording] represents my feelings from the site visit.

“It did seem incredibly difficult to navigate your way out of the drive through whilst doing a U-turn effectively onto potentially a busy road, crossing pavements and cycle ways,” he said.

All seven committee members who were eligible to vote agreed with the wording and the planning application was refused.