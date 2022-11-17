A fly-tipper has been found and fined for illegally dumping a painting next to a clothes and shoe bank in Great Denham.

The person was identified by the Bedford Borough Council’s Environmental Crime Team by using footage from the site.

Portfolio holder for environment Cllr Charles Royden thanked the crime team for helping the council crack down on fly-tipping in the borough.

Pictured: The painting dumped by the clothing bank

Cllr Royden said: "We want to highlight that fly-tipping is a criminal offence, and are seeking to clamp down and enforce any case we possibly can, either through the issue of a Fixed Penalty Notice or through a prosecution.

He added, “Please only take clothes to clothes banks, make sure you put the clothes in the bank and don’t leave any items outside them. If the bank is full let us know”.