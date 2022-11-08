A woman has been fined £400 for illegally dumping rubbish on the street.

The fly-tipping happened on Endsleigh Road, Bedford, and the culprit – who has not been named by the council – has been given a fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £400.

Following investigations by the council's Environment Crime Team 17 FPNs were issued this month to people caught fly-tipping.

Endsleigh Road, Bedford

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment said, “I would like to thank our Environment Crime Team who have been invaluable in helping us to crack down on fly-tipping here in Bedford borough.

"We want to highlight that fly-tipping is a criminal offence, and we are seeking to clamp down and enforce any case we possibly can, either through the issue of a fixed penalty notice or through a prosecution.

"Fly-tipping can ruin our countryside and our communities, and we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable. If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can, that gives our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators."

Advertisement

Cllr Royden added: “If you have extra waste take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Barkers Lane or arrange for a licensed waste carrier to collect it don’t leave it on the street.

“We encourage all local residents to help identify individuals who we are currently seeking to identify by visiting here”