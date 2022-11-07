Census 2021: Here are the most deprived areas in Bedford

The most deprived areas of Bedford have been revealed in the latest 2021 census results.

The figures come as part of a more detailed set of results from the snapshot of England and Wales captured in March last year.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on certain characteristics.

The first is where any member of a household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick, and the second covers households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16 to 18-year-olds at the home are full-time students.

The third dimension is where any person in the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad” or has a long-term health problem, and the fourth where the household’s accommodation is either overcrowded or is in a shared dwelling, or has no central heating.

Office for National Statistics data show 48.4% of households in Bedford were deprived in at least one of these "dimensions" when the most recent census was carried out.

By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was Bromham and Biddenham, at 35.6% of households.

1. Kingsbrook 58.5% of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 65% in 2011 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Queen's Park 58.3% of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, falling from 67.7% in 2011 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Goldington 57.6% of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, a drop from 62.6% in 2011 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Cauldwell 57.5% of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 67.5% in 2011 Photo: Google Photo Sales