'Disappointment' after request to review Green Belt crematorium plans near Flitwick denied

An artist's impression of the crematorium

The countryside charity CPRE Bedfordshire was hoping last month's approval of the project by Central Bedfordshire Council's development management committee would be reviewed.

But the group heard yesterday (Monday, April 4) from the Department for Levelling-up, Housing and Communities that the development on 14 acres of arable land, off Fordfield Road in Steppingley, near Flitwick, fails to meet the criteria to be reconsidered.

Work is expected to start in late summer on Central Beds Council's plans for a first crematorium in Central Bedfordshire, which would take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

The department's planning casework unit explained: "The purpose of the direction is to give the Secretary of State the opportunity to consider whether or not he wishes to call-in applications which fall within its scope for his own decision.

"He's very selective about calling in applications and generally will only do so if they raise issues of more than local importance. This would be where those matters need to be decided by him rather than the local planning authority.

"In this case, it was decided that the Secretary of State shouldn't intervene. He was content that the application should be determined by Central Bedfordshire Council."

The crematorium proposals include floral tribute and book of remembrance buildings, a lake and gardens of remembrance, parking and a service yard.

Five town and parish councils opposed Central Beds' plans for the facility located in open countryside within the Greensand Ridge nature improvement area.

CPRE Bedfordshire explained on social media why it applied for the plans to be called in, saying: "We believe it raises issues of national importance, sets planning precedents which will adversely impact on Green Belt land and should be determined by an independent (planning) inspector.

"The site isn't allocated for development in Central Beds Council's adopted Local Plan and is within the Green Belt, with no very special circumstances to justify locating the crematorium there.

"CBC removed around 420 acres of land from the Green Belt as part of the recent Local Plan review and has granted planning permission recently on an unallocated Green Belt site for a food store. We need to protect what's left."

CPRE Bedfordshire described itself as "incredibly disappointed with this decision".

"The proposed road will slice through the protected Chilterns area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), adversely impact two ancient woodlands and an important site of special scientific interest (SSSI). The entire development will be within the Green Belt.

"We're left wondering who's willing to defend our Green Belt and AONB from inappropriate development."

Central Beds Council's head of governance Jonathon Partridge told its development management committee in March: "We set out with a vision to create a sympathetically landscaped crematorium operated by the council, a dignified and respectful place for bereaved families to celebrate the lives of those they love.

"We want to provide a tranquil place within Central Beds where they can reflect, with an accessible public green space for local communities to enjoy.