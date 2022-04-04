A new forest is coming to Bedford primary school thanks to pupils' efforts

Pupils at Shackleton Primary School are creating a new forest with more than 400 saplings.

The children – alongside volunteers from bpha – planted 10 different species of trees, donated by the Woodland Trust.

Andy George, head of the HEART Academies Trust school off Elstow Road, said: “In years to come, children will walk our daily mile track through a forest and discover all the wonderful sights and sounds along the way.”

Cauldwell pupils planting flowers and shrubs

Jim Playle, community engagement officer at Bedford housing association bpha, said the project was a particular favourite with his volunteers.

He said: “Not only does it fit perfectly with our aims to support the local community and the environment, but everyone had a fun time and all the volunteers enjoyed engaging with the children who were a delight to work with.”