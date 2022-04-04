A new forest is coming to Bedford primary school thanks to pupils' efforts
And they weren’t the only green-fingered students
Pupils at Shackleton Primary School are creating a new forest with more than 400 saplings.
The children – alongside volunteers from bpha – planted 10 different species of trees, donated by the Woodland Trust.
Andy George, head of the HEART Academies Trust school off Elstow Road, said: “In years to come, children will walk our daily mile track through a forest and discover all the wonderful sights and sounds along the way.”
Jim Playle, community engagement officer at Bedford housing association bpha, said the project was a particular favourite with his volunteers.
He said: “Not only does it fit perfectly with our aims to support the local community and the environment, but everyone had a fun time and all the volunteers enjoyed engaging with the children who were a delight to work with.”
Meanwhile, at Cauldwell Primary School – also part of the trust – pupils saw the arrival of a new hedgerow, donated by the Woodland Trust.