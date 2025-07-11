Bedfordshire residents are invited to share their views on the council’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) strategy.

The new strategy outlines six priorities Central Bedfordshire Council wants to achieve over the next three years, to improve outcomes for children and young people up to 25 years old with SEND.

They include:

person-centred and locally available education provision

a local area partnership that works well together

a skilled, supported and inclusive workforce and community

clear pathways for support and meaningful transitions

children and young people will receive the right support at the right time

inclusive and accessible community opportunities.

CBC launched the consultation yesterday (Thursday).

It was developed after seeking feedback from parent carers on the progress and impact of the current SEND strategy, which ran from 2022 until 2025. The council also asked parent carers and professionals about the challenges they faced regarding its current provision.

The strategy is also supported by an action plan, outlining how the council will achieve each of the six priorities.

It follows an increase in demand for children and young people who need support for special educational needs and disabilities. In 2015, there were 1,177 children and young people who had an Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) in place. In 2025, that number is 4,035 – an increase of 2,858 - or approximately 243 per cent.

Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for Children’s Services, said: “It’s important that every child and young person with SEND has the best possible support in life, and the right support to thrive and reach their full potential. Our draft strategy plays a key role as we continue to improve our SEND provision, outlining the priorities that will guide our work over the next three years. It’s important that as many people as possible share their views to help shape the future of SEND support in Central Bedfordshire.”

The consultation will run until October 1. As many people as possible are encouraged to have their say – in particular, parent carers who have children with SEND, and professionals who work with those with SEND.

The council is also hosting a series of consultation events where people can discuss the strategy directly. Visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations to view the consultation.