Bedford Borough Council is one step closer to enforcing moving traffic offences after its Executive endorsed the application to acquire the necessary powers on Wednesday (June 8).

Charles Royden discussed the issue at a meeting on Wednesday.

The portfolio holder for environment, highways and transport, councillor Charles Royden (LibDems, Brickhill Ward) told the executive: “I am frequently asked by residents what the council is doing to enforce against moving traffic offences when drivers commit dangerous manoeuvres.

LibDem councillor Charles Royden explained that he is regular asked about enforcement by constituents.

“Such as no right turns into the Embankment from Saint Mary’s in the High Street.

“Of course the answer is that there’s nothing the council can do as those powers are totally within the remit of the police.”

He added that this was the case for councils located outside of London.

A report presented to the Executive said in 2020, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced it would be fully enacting the remaining elements of the Traffic Management Act to permit local highway authorities outside of London to enforce moving traffic contraventions.

“This will help keep people safer on our roads, it’ll protect children outside schools, it’ll ease congestion.”

“It’s a good thing,” councillor Royden added.

The report added that these powers will complement the work that it currently carries out when enforcing bus lane restrictions.

Enforcement ‘hot spots’ have been identified and enforcement will be carried out by the Parking Services Team.The Borough will use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to identify drivers that commit moving traffic contraventions, as per its approach to bus lane enforcement.

The Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) issued by the council will be used to fund the maintenance and management of the equipment.

Central Government caps the fines (£60 reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days) and any surpluses will be managed by following the criteria set out in Section 55 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act, 1984.