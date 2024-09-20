Consultation over roof signs on Bedford private hire vehicles to take place amid safety concerns

File photo of a person driving (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

A consultation over the future of roof signs on Bedford’s private hire vehicles is set to take place as a meeting heard people don’t always understand the difference between them and taxis.

And the Bedford Action Group campaign group said this can threaten a private hire vehicle driver’s safety when they lawfully refuse to accept passengers who haven’t pre-booked.

Yesterday’s General Licensing Committee (Thursday, September 19) heard that it is “important” that the public should be able to identify and understand the difference between a hackney carriage (taxi -yellow sign) and a private hire vehicle (green sign).

Taxis can be hailed from the street or picked up from a taxi rank, private hire vehicles can only be used for pre-booked journeys

David Masih, Bedford Action Group’s spokesperson said: “More and more councils are removing the private hire roof sign policies to improve differentiation between the two trades and improve public safety.

“Luton Council in 2018, Shropshire Council in 2019 and Trafford Council in 2023 to name a few that we are aware of.”

Committee chair, councillor Christine McHugh (Lib Dems, Goldington) said: “I think we all appreciate that room for aggro towards drivers if people believe that they can get in without booking.

“[But] the roof sign can give immediate reassurance that the vehicle is licensed and safe to use.

“And if that were to be taken away, could there be a sort of check, a bit like the DVLA check where you put in a registration and find out whether it’s a Bedford licenced taxi?”

Gillian Anderson, manager for service application, said there is a register of borough-licensed vehicles on the council’s website.

Councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham) said: “Probably on balance, the greater risk to public safety is people not being able to find the right car in the dark, or because they’ve had a few drinks, or because they’re visually impaired, or because they’re elderly.

“So there are multiple reasons why, despite some other authorities not thinking so, there are multiple reasons why an illuminated roof sign is a really good idea.

“And if it’s better for public safety I think you would have to have quite good reasons to actually do away with it.

“The industry will, understandably, want to get rid of them, I totally understand that, but the public needs to have a greater voice otherwise the results from the consultation will be very skewed and it might not be making people safer.

“Which I think is really important. That’s why we’re here, isn’t it?”

The committee agreed to a consultation with the public, private hire trade and other interested bodies to seek views regarding the requirement for roof signs on private hire vehicles.