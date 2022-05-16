Call for starter homes and affordable housing as plan to build new homes in Wootton submitted to Bedford council

Plans have been submitted to build 20 new homes on the site in Wootton

An outline planning application for 20 new homes in Wootton has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The application from Rainier Developments is to develop land to the south of Keeley Lane.

Known as W6, the site is one of the four that have been allocated for residential development by the Wootton Neighbourhood Plan.

W6 is 1 ha in size and is set aside for a maximum of 20 residential dwellings (including 30 per cent affordable housing) providing a set of conditions are met.

These include providing a range of housing types, including bungalows and smaller starter homes, and being sensitive to the site’s surroundings and nearby heritage assets.

A consultation held by the developers in February received replies from 11 residents and six separate emails.

The developers said most respondents wanted to prioritise landscaping and ecology, house sizes and affordable homes. The feedback included calls for starter homes for young people, affordable housing and bungalows.

The application form breaks the 20 dwellings into 14 for market housing, 5 for social, affordable or intermediate rent, and one for affordable home ownership.

All 20 are listed as ‘unknown bedrooms’.