Have your say on A6 Clophill roundabout improvements

Plans to improve the busy A6/A507 roundabout at Clophill have been unveiled.

And you have between now and July 11 to submit your opinion to Central Bedfordshire Council.

An impression of the proposed new look roundabout at Clophill

The proposals include two entry and exit lanes created on all four arms of the roundabout, four signalised toucan crossings and the removal of the footbridge on the A507 eastern arm.

The scheme has been made possible due to £6.8 million of Levelling Up funding from the government – a controversial decision at the time for the affluent area of Central Bedfordshire as Bedford Borough Council had hoped to get cash for Kempston.

Residents and road users can also meet the project team, find out more and leave feedback at Maulden Village Hall on Thursday, May 26 between 4-8pm.

Work would start in autumn 2022 and take about 12 months.

Cllr Kevin Collins, executive member for planning and regeneration, said: “This important project will ease congestion and reduce journey times, particularly at peak times, and this will benefit road users and residents.

The scheme supports our sustainability agenda with the smoother flowing traffic reducing CO2 emissions and the four toucan crossings and the new and improved footways making it easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy more active travel.