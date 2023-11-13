Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Bedford will hopefully be walking – and skating - in a winter wonderland this season.

Traditionally held at Everard Meadow, this year's Winter Wonderland event has found a potential new home in Bedford Park due to planned works on the Lock in Mill Meadows.

The council is working to ensure the location will be safe for the event.

The relocation to the park could mean a new experience for the event, in the form of an authentic ice rink.

However, since the event organiser did not submit a planning application in time for the new venue, Bedford Borough Council is evaluating the retrospective application and will make a decision after the consultation period which ends on December 8.

In the meantime, the authority is monitoring the impact of the Winter Wonderland event, for any adverse effects. Safety measures will be implemented as needed to ensure a positive experience for all.

The council wants to assure residents efforts will be made to restore the park to its former state after the event including any potential impact of vehicles, rides and footfall.

Planning member Cllr Andrea Spice said: “As a council, we want our residents to be able to enjoy this year’s Winter Wonderland as they have at previous events at Everald Meadow.

“We are disappointed that the correct timeframes for seeking planning permission were not complied with by the event organisers, but we will ensure that all of the usual processes are followed in determining the application that has now been made. Further to this, the grassed areas of the park will be returned to their former glory following the event.”