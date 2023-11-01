Residents' fury over lack of consultation as Winter Wonderland moves to Bedford Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disgruntled residents have taken to social media over news a Winter Wonderland is taking over Bedford Park for six weeks.

In a letter to Black Tom and Manton Heights residents, cllrs Colleen Atkins and Zara Layne informed neighbours of what was happening – but claimed they had not been consulted.

The Winter Wonderland site at Bedford Park

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the post, the cllrs said: “We were unaware this event was going to be held, and were not consulted by the new Tory council administration, only learning of the event when it was advertised on social media.

“Nor was any consideration given to the residents of Black Tom and Manton Heights, especially those living adjacent to the park, who deserved to know about it.

"The councillors for De Parys ward, which includes the park, were only informed after permission had been granted for the event. They have similar concerns.”

The Winter Wonderland will run from November 25 to January 3 and will feature an ice rink, a big wheel, Christmas tree maze, and Santa’s grotto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But many residents are furious this will put pressure on an area which already struggles with enough parking.

One resident said: “It doesn’t matter who is in charge within the council as long as it’s not in their own back yard. They don’t give a monkey’s for anyone local to Bedford Park. They never have and never will… unless of course it’s their jewel in the crown The Embankment.”

Another neighbour believed this proved the justification to make the whole of Black Tom permit parking.

While a third said: “I dread to think how hard it will be to park and access the area trafficwise if it’s anything like the concert period – and it will be daily for six weeks rather than a gig here and there over the summer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a Black Tom resident added: “I can’t believe they’ve agreed to this without consulting local residents who will ultimately pay the price.”

Bedford Today has approached Bedford Borough Council for comment.

Cllr Atkins had raised concern about the Winter Wonderland during an executive meeting on October 18.

She said: "Is it going to be even closer to residents than the Bedford Park concerts? I'm talking of [residents] especially in Harpur ward which is Foster Hill Road which is directly opposite and that the disruption for parking and people accessing. And also the fact that this is going to go on ’til nine o'clock nearly every night including Christmas Eve – including I think Boxing Day as well."