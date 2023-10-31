Pre-sale is now live and tickets go on sale next Monday (November 6)

The legendary DJ is bringing his Fatboy Slim Loves event to Bedford for first time next year.

He’ll be in the great outdoors for a one-off event in the grounds of Tofte Manor in Sharnbrook.

On Sunday, July 7, the legendary DJ will be swapping his native Brighton beach for our rolling countryside, to curate a hedonistic gathering of his favourite artists.

And 5,000 ravers are expected to flock to the historic 17th century Tofte Manor and its unique labyrinth.

As his seminal album You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby celebrates its 25th anniversary, Norman Cook hasn’t lifted his foot from the pedal and continues to celebrate his love for all forms of electronic music.

And for those already in the know, this isn’t Norman Cook’s first trip to our area. Back in the 90s, Freakpower played Esquires as their hit Turn On, Tune In, Cop Out hit the top 10.

Tickets for the Tofte Manor show go on sale Monday, November 6.