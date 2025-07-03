Bedford mayor's 'Universal Day' proposal postponed
The proposed motion, if agreed, was to mark April 9 as “Universal Day”, marking a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for the borough.
Council speaker, councillor Colleen Atkins (Labour, Harpur) simply said the motion was withdrawn and will come back to a later meeting.
The motion had included plans to:
> Add Universal Day to the official civic calendar
> Organise annual events in local schools
> Partner with sixth forms, colleges, and universities to promote job opportunities
> Formally thank local MPs Blake Stephenson, Mohammad Yasin, and Richard Fuller for their support in securing the project
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.