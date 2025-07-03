Bedford mayor's 'Universal Day' proposal postponed

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:17 BST
Universal and, inset, Bedford mayor Tom Wootton (Main picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences)
Bedford mayor’s “Universal Day” proposal was withdrawn from last night’s (Wednesday, July 2) full council meeting.

The proposed motion, if agreed, was to mark April 9 as “Universal Day”, marking a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for the borough.

Council speaker, councillor Colleen Atkins (Labour, Harpur) simply said the motion was withdrawn and will come back to a later meeting.

The motion had included plans to:

> Add Universal Day to the official civic calendar

> Organise annual events in local schools

> Partner with sixth forms, colleges, and universities to promote job opportunities

> Formally thank local MPs Blake Stephenson, Mohammad Yasin, and Richard Fuller for their support in securing the project

