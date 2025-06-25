Universal Studios Bedford: Mayor wants to declare April 9 'Universal Day'

A special day to celebrate the arrival of Universal Studios in Bedford borough could soon become an annual fixture, as mayor Tom Wootton prepares to table a motion at a council meeting next week.

The proposed motion, to be debated at the Full Meeting on Wednesday, July 2, would see April 9 declared Universal Day, marking what the motion describes as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for the borough.

Universal Studios plans to build the theme park and resort on the site of the former brickworks in Kempston Hardwick.

According to the motion, the development is expected to create up to 20,000 construction jobs by 2031 and 8,000 permanent roles once the site is operational.

Universal and, inset, Bedford mayor Tom Wootton (Main picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences)

The motion claims that up to 80% “will be created for residents of Bedford borough”.

Although Universal Studio’s website states “approximately 80% of employees to come from Bedfordshire and the surrounding areas”.

Visitor numbers are projected to reach up to 12 million annually, and the motion claims the project will deliver a £5 billion return for the community.

If approved, the motion would see Bedford Borough Council:

Add Universal Day to the official civic calendar

Organise annual events in local schools

Partner with sixth forms, colleges, and universities to promote job opportunities

Formally thank local MPs Blake Stephenson, Mohammad Yasin, and Richard Fuller for their support in securing the project