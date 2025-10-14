Bedford KFC drive-through approved on appeal despite safety fears

KFC, Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: Google Maps

A bid to alter the drive-through layout of a Bedford KFC has been approved on appeal, despite borough councillors previously rejecting the plans over road safety fears.

The application, for the site on Goldington Road, was originally refused by Bedford Borough Council’s planning committee due to concerns that the revised exit arrangement would be dangerous for drivers.

Councillors said at the time that the manoeuvre required to leave the site involved a sharp U-turn close to the pavement, creating potential conflict between vehicles entering and exiting.

However, the planning inspectorate disagreed. In their decision, the inspector found that the exit manoeuvre was not inherently dangerous and that the scheme could proceed. As a result, permission has now been granted.

The decision was highlighted at the council’s planning committee meeting on October 13, during a review of appeal decisions.

Planning officers reported that out of 29 appeals this quarter, 20 were dismissed and 9 were allowed, giving a dismissal rate of 69 per cent. Over the municipal year so far, the dismissal rate stands at 74 per cent.

The committee heard that the KFC drive-through application illustrated the difficulties of defending refusals based on technical grounds where specialist consultees, such as highways or environmental health teams, had raised no objections.

“It can be very challenging for us to defend appeals on technical matters where technical consultees, such as the highways and environmental health teams have not objected,” Ian Johnson, the council’s manager for heritage and planning compliance said.

Councillor Leigh Coombs (Lib Dem, Shortstown) voiced his disappointment at the outcome, saying that members had seen the issues first-hand during a site visit:

“We saw the conflict of cars entering and exiting where they couldn’t do it at the same time., whereas the drawing makes it look possible,” he said.

“We saw how incredibly sharp the U-turn would be.”

He added that the inspector visited the site in June close to the “longest sunniest day of the year”.

“When we have to consider locally the winter darkness and we have to consider visibility with headlights in your face as you’re coming out,” he added.

“If I was to make that decision again, I would stick with what we came up with.

“I just hope there’s not an accident,” he said.

The case will be noted by the council as part of its appeals “learning points,” intended to help councillors understand where refusals may be vulnerable at appeal.

Other appeal decisions included a 50-home scheme in Roxton, which was approved after the inspector judged the benefits, including affordable housing and open space, outweighed heritage harm, and a change-of-use appeal at the Fox and Hounds site on Goldington Road, which was also allowed, paving the way for residential development.