Bedford councillors 'reluctantly' agree to increase private hire and Hackney cab licence fees

New figures on taxi licencing has been released

A borough councillor said he appreciated that costs need to be recovered, but he didn’t want to vote for a “huge price increase” for Hackney carriage and private hire vehicle licences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But another councillor said it was “morally wrong” for the council taxpayer to have to pay for the shortfall.

Last week, the General Licensing Committee last month heard that the last time that driver and vehicle licence fees were subject to any increase was in 2019, when increases of 3.3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively were applied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operators’ licence fees were also increased in 2021, although “only by” 1 per cent.

The committee was told the council cannot profit from those fees and must reconcile any surplus or deficit over a three-year period. The proposed increases ranged from 0.79 per cent to 21.65 per cent.

Coun Leigh Coombs (Lib Dems, Shortstown) said: “I don’t want to vote for this price increase, if I’m honest. I appreciate that we probably have to because we have to recover the costs.

“But, I don’t want our taxi fleet and operators and drivers suffering huge increases in costs that they are going to have to pass onto our residents.

“I think our residents are burdened enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham) said she echoed the comments made by councillor Coombs.

“I think we’re all reluctant and we were four years ago,” she said. “And now we’re sort of playing catch up, unfortunately. So, it seems like a big leap to people and it will be really uncomfortable. I wouldn’t like it if I was the driver.

“But the alternative is the council taxpayer makes up the shortfall for the administration. And I think that would actually be morally wrong for the council taxpayer to have to pay for this service.”

The committee agreed to approve the increases in fees and charges and that they will take effect from March 2025. Also, that the General Licensing Sub Committee is authorised to consider and determine any objections to the proposed increase in fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes are: Three year drivers licence - new: £427 (21.65% increase)

3 year drivers licence - renewal: £381 (8.54% increase); Three year dual drivers licence - new: £427 (12.69% increase); Three year dual drivers licence - renewal: £381 (0.7% increase); One year hackney carriage vehicle licence - new or renewal: £265 (3.92% increase)’ One year private hire vehicle licence - new or renewal: £265 (8.6% increase)

> A consultation over taxi and private hire licensing will run until January 9 – and can be completed online here.

Topics being considered include the move to electric, hydrogen and other low-emission vehicles, and whether private hire vehicles should no longer have to have roof signs to differentiate themselves from other vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “Bedford Borough Council declared a Climate Emergency, and pledged to become Carbon Neutral by 2030, nearly six years ago. The move to more environmentally sustainable vehicles is an important part of that, but we want to work with the trade and the wider public.

“The roof signs are also something that have been discussed by the trade, but we want to ensure that any change is in line with what the public want too. Would you be happy if vehicles no longer had signs on their roof denoting that they are a private hire vehicle and which company they are operated by? Please take part in the consultation and have your say.”