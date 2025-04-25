Bedford council scraps advertising for junk food, gambling, vaping and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Borough Council has adopted a new policy to ban advertising and sponsorship deals that promote products linked to poor health outcomes – such as junk food, alcohol, gambling, and vaping – across council-owned spaces.

The Healthier Advertising and Sponsorship Policy, formally approved by the Executive this week (April 23), means that high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) foods, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products, payday loans, and most e-cigarettes will no longer be allowed on council websites, social media channels, bus shelters, roundabouts, or council newsletters.

Councillor Martin Towler, the portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and communities: health and wellbeing, said: “The advertising market of unhealthy products can make people’s health worse.

“The negative effects of advertising unhealthy products are particularly strong for children and young people, and for the residents who live in more disadvantaged areas.

File photo of a person vaping

“Restricting advertising of unhealthy products has been shown to be effective.

“For example, restricting the advertising on the London Underground has led to measurable decrease in calorie consumption from unhealthy foods without affecting their income.

“By approving this healthy advertising and sponsorship policy, the council is showing local leadership on this important issue,” he said.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant (Conservative, Great Barford) said she welcomed the “bits around vaping and children”.

“Because we know that vapes can be very pretty colours and they can be look like they should be really appealing to children,” she said.

“And we know that they can be incredibly harmful to their health.

“This is all part of that drive to try and protect children, and I think that’s really, really important,” she said.

Councillor Towler (Conservative, Riseley) said: “This policy is one of many steps we are taking as part of our joint health and wellbeing strategy to make Bedford borough a healthier place for everyone who lives, works and learns here.”

The policy will only apply to assets owned by and events run by the council, and an Advertising and Sponsorship Oversight Group will be established to oversee the implementation of the policy.