Bedford council introduces British Sign Language interpretation service

A person signing 'help' in BSL. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

British Sign Language (BSL) users can now access council support and advice more easily.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council has teamed up with SignLive to introduce the new service, which connects BSL users to professional interpreters via a video link free of charge during office hours.

The interpreters will sign with BSL users, relay the messages to council staff, and sign the responses back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can access the service by downloading the SignLive app from the App Store or Google Play or via a web browser.

An iPad equipped with SignLive is available at the council’s customer hub at 2 Horne Lane, Bedford. Reception staff can help people connect with a BSL interpreter on the spot.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the SignLive service, making our council more accessible and inclusive for BSL users.

“This is a step forward in ensuring that all residents can engage with council services and access the support they need.”