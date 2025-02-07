Bedford council introduces British Sign Language interpretation service

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 15:19 BST
A person signing 'help' in BSL. Picture: Bedford Borough Councilplaceholder image
A person signing 'help' in BSL. Picture: Bedford Borough Council
British Sign Language (BSL) users can now access council support and advice more easily.

Bedford Borough Council has teamed up with SignLive to introduce the new service, which connects BSL users to professional interpreters via a video link free of charge during office hours.

The interpreters will sign with BSL users, relay the messages to council staff, and sign the responses back.

You can access the service by downloading the SignLive app from the App Store or Google Play or via a web browser.

An iPad equipped with SignLive is available at the council’s customer hub at 2 Horne Lane, Bedford. Reception staff can help people connect with a BSL interpreter on the spot.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the SignLive service, making our council more accessible and inclusive for BSL users.

“This is a step forward in ensuring that all residents can engage with council services and access the support they need.”

