Hilde Hendrickx. Photo Supplied By Bedford Borough Lib Dems

Hilde Hendrickx (Liberal Democrat) has been elected as councillor for the new Riverfield ward.

She received 579 votes, with the second place Conservative – Natalie Christian John – getting 249.

The turnout was 34.3 per cent (1,010 votes).

Councillor Hendrickx was previously a ward councillor for Newnham ward until the local elections in 2023, when the area was split from the ward due to boundary changes.

Lib Dem Billy Thompson was the new ward’s first councillor, but he had to resign as he had to leave the area for work-related reasons.

The votes were: