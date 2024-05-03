Bedford by-election: Win for Liberal Democrats in new ward
Hilde Hendrickx (Liberal Democrat) has been elected as councillor for the new Riverfield ward.
She received 579 votes, with the second place Conservative – Natalie Christian John – getting 249.
The turnout was 34.3 per cent (1,010 votes).
Councillor Hendrickx was previously a ward councillor for Newnham ward until the local elections in 2023, when the area was split from the ward due to boundary changes.
Lib Dem Billy Thompson was the new ward’s first councillor, but he had to resign as he had to leave the area for work-related reasons.
The votes were:
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Natalie Christian-John
|Conservative
|249
|Hilde Hendrickx
|Liberal Democrat Focus Team
|579
|Warwick Mackie
|Labour
|130
|Emma Smart
|Green Party
|52