Billy Thompson, Lib Dem candidate for Riverfield. Image supplied by Bedford Borough Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dem councillor for Bedford’s Riverfield Ward has resigned as his job has taken him out of the area.

In a letter to Riverfield residents, Billy Thomspon (elected in May 2023) wrote that it had been “such a privilege” to represent the new ward for the past year.

“I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being such wonderful neighbours,” the letter continued.

“It is with sadness that I write to let you know that I am having to move away from our area because of my new job.

“Unfortunately, I will therefore be standing down as a councillor in May 2024.

“I have chosen to time my resignation to minimise the cost locally and impact on you, as this will be at the same time as the already planned election for the police and crime commissioner,” he wrote.