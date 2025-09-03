10-year planning dispute over farm near Bedford set to head to High Court

Scotty Hodson. Photo supplied by subject

A Riseley family says a decade-long planning dispute with Bedford Borough Council has left them financially and emotionally drained, as their case now heads to the High Court.

Scott Hodson, who runs Hill Farm with his wife Jacqui, said the row with the council has cost his family more than £20,000 in consultancy fees. Appeal documents reviewed as part of the case suggest the figure could be closer to £25,000.

He also said the drawn-out battle has affected his wife’s mental health and put strain on their family life.

The dispute centres on planning enforcement notices and refusals of applications connected to Hill Farm, which spans almost 24 acres. Enforcement action dates back to 2017, when the council ordered the removal of mobile homes and caravans from the site.

That decision was upheld by the Planning Inspectorate in 2018.

Mr Hodson argues the council has not properly considered expert reports submitted in support of his case and says this has held back his vision of developing the farm as a community hub.

He said the plans for Hill Farm include rare breed farming, mental health programmes, and a “Pathways Community Farm” project to help vulnerable and homeless people into education, work and entrepreneurship. According to Mr Hodson, profits from egg sales are also intended to support children’s sport.

Planning documents and appeal records confirm the dispute has involved multiple applications, two planning appeals, one enforcement appeal and now a High Court injunction. Independent industry estimates cited in appeal documents suggest the total cost to the council could be more than £150,000.

Mr Hodson said he remains hopeful that a favourable ruling will allow the farm to move forward. “We want to give people access to green space, help improve mental health, and offer something positive for society,” he said.

A decision from the High Court is expected in the coming months.

Bedford Borough Council was approached on August 21 for comment, but had not responded at the time of publication.