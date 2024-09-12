Central Bedfordshire Council’s Employment and Skills service rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Employment and Skills Academy has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted after an inspection in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted inspected the Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Academy (BESA) over four days, and the service was rated ‘good’ in six categories resulting in an overall ‘good’ rating. Inspectors looked at: the quality of the education provided, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, adult learning programmes and apprenticeships.

The report highlighted a supportive learning environment, with inspectors saying: “Learners and apprentices develop positive relationships with staff and benefit from a culture where the principles of equality and diversity are nurtured. They feel highly valued and supported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also praised BESA’s leadership and the variety of courses on offer, saying: “Leaders and managers provide an ambitious and accessible curriculum that helps learners to develop the knowledge and skills they need to improve their employment opportunities and to progress in their careers.”

Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Academy. Image: CBC.

Tutors were also praised for continually updating their subject knowledge to ensure it remains current, by completing training and webinars. They were also praised for “…provid[ing] learners and apprentices with useful information to help them plan their next steps.”

The report made three recommendations to help BESA build on its ‘good’ rating.

Cllr Steve Watkins, executive member for assets, business and housing, said: “We are delighted that BESA has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted across all categories. This recognition highlights the positive impact we’re making in helping residents develop essential skills and secure employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are encouraged by the feedback and will continue to build on our achievements, ensuring that we maintain these high standards. Our goal is to keep providing a service that supports the long-term success of our community.”

At the time of the inspection, 400 adult learners were enrolled across various courses, while 43 individuals were actively participating in apprenticeship programmes.

To improve, the report suggests that the academy should: Ensure that apprentices, develop their wider academic skills and are prepared effectively for higher education; ensure that apprentices pass their functional skills English and Mathematics examinations at their first attempt; ensure that tutors complete training to continually improve their knowledge and craft of teaching.

For more information about the courses and qualifications offered by BESA, click here. The full Ofsted report is available here.