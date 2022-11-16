Bedford anti-feminist's party calls for women to get permission from father before they get abortion

A self-proclaimed anti-feminist who launched a new political party in Bedford has not only changed its name again but updated one very important part of its manifesto.

Originally called Justice for Men & Boys (and the women who love them) in 2013 and then rebranded as Called the Children & Family Party in April – leader Mike Buchanan has decided to revert to Justice for Men & Boys – though the Electoral Commission has asked them to drop the ‘and the women who love them’ part.

Mike Buchanan

More importantly, Mr Buchanan has made one significant tweak to the party’s manifesto covering abortion.

He believes any pregnant woman who wants an abortion should get the permission of the father before going through with the procedure.

The manifesto says: “Men have almost no reproductive rights in comparison with women, although 50% of the DNA in the unborn child comes from the father.

"Fathers do not have the legal right to learn they have fathered a child, nor do they have the right to stop the mother from having the child killed.

"We believe this is wrong. Paternity can be established from as early as seven weeks after conception, through non-invasive paternity testing.