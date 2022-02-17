Breaking: Police confirm body found at North Beds village was woman in her 40s

Police have issued an update on reports of a body found this morning at Harrold confirming it was a woman in her 40s.

Officers were called at around 8am today (17/2) following the discovery of the body in Brook Lane.

In a statement police said: "Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as unexplained

"While she has not yet been formally identified, her next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are working to support them.