Police confirm discovery of body in North Beds village near Bedford
Body was discovered near Brook Lane at 8am earlier today (17/2)
Police have confirmed that a body has been found near Brook Lane, Harrold, this morning. (17/2)
A spokesman for Beds Police said: "We were called at around 8am this morning (Thursday) following the discovery of a body close to Brook Lane, Harrold.
"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."
Police are not disclosing any further details at this stage but have asked people to come forward if they can assist officers with their enquiries.
If you can help contact Bedfordshire Police through their online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting 68 of today’s date.