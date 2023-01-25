You've heard of twinning towns, now Bedford is twinning toilets

In a stranger-than-usual public event, Bedford mayor and the rotary club got together to celebrate the twinning of the public toilets in River Street Car Park.

It brings the total to more than 20 in supporting Bedford Park Rotary Club’s Toilet Twinning campaign – the other Bedford Borough Council twinned toilet is in Borough Hall.

From left, Mark Willis (youth committee, Bedford Park Rotary), Emily Wilson (Toilet Twinning) Peter Roberts (president-elect, Bedford Park Rotary), mayor Dave Hodgson and cllr Henry Vann

And the idea is not such a stinker, you know, as twinning highlighting sanitation needs and improving sanitation across the globe.

It allows individuals and organisations to make a donation to twin their toilet with a latrine in a developing country, providing safe and clean sanitation to those in need.

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: "Congratulations must go to Bedford Park Rotary Club for organising this unusual twinning. We are proud to be a part of this important cause and to be making a positive impact on the lives of people around the world."

Peter Roberts, president-elect of Bedford Park Rotary, said: “Thanks so much to everyone who has supported this campaign. By twinning a toilet for £60 it pays for the basic equipment and the local people do the building, using the expertise of Toilet Twinning’s local partners.

“The more toilets we can twin, the more people will have a safe and proper place to go to the loo, and fewer people will die from preventable diseases caused by lack of sanitation."

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder town centres and planning, added: "It has also been great to highlight, through this scheme, our own accessible facilities in the town centre.”