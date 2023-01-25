A woman in her 40s has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision yesterday (Tuesday).

The crash involved a blue Ford Focus – driven by the woman – and a white Nissan panel van.

Did you witness the collision on the A428 Bedford Road?

The woman, from Bedford, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Thames Valley Police are appealing to anyone who saw the accident – which happened at 4.10pm on the A428 Bedford Road, in Cold Brayfield – to get in touch.

A 23-year-old man, from Northampton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Daniel Collett, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us about this incident to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask anyone with a dash-cam and was travelling along the Bedford Road to please check any footage in case it has captured anything that may assist our investigation.”