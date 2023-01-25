News you can trust since 1845
Man armed with knife and Class A drugs arrested in Bedford's Prime Ministers

They caught him following intel from CCTV operators

By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 10:36am

A suspected drug has been arrested following an op by police in the Prime Ministers area of Bedford.

CCTV operators had been observing a male who appeared to be making exchanges with several known drug users.

Police were also given intel by BPHA about a particular flat and concerns around the tenant.

The drugs bust in Bedford's Prime Ministers (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
Officers followed him as he headed to an alleyway where a female soon scarpered after spotting the police.

But the officers caught up with the man on Roff Avenue and stopped him.

Despite putting up a struggle, a large quantity of suspected class A drugs was found during the search along with a large quantity of cash and a knife.