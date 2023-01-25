Man armed with knife and Class A drugs arrested in Bedford's Prime Ministers

A suspected drug has been arrested following an op by police in the Prime Ministers area of Bedford.

CCTV operators had been observing a male who appeared to be making exchanges with several known drug users.

Advertisement

Police were also given intel by BPHA about a particular flat and concerns around the tenant.

The drugs bust in Bedford's Prime Ministers (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

Officers followed him as he headed to an alleyway where a female soon scarpered after spotting the police.

But the officers caught up with the man on Roff Avenue and stopped him.

Advertisement