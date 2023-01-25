Man armed with knife and Class A drugs arrested in Bedford's Prime Ministers
They caught him following intel from CCTV operators
A suspected drug has been arrested following an op by police in the Prime Ministers area of Bedford.
CCTV operators had been observing a male who appeared to be making exchanges with several known drug users.
Police were also given intel by BPHA about a particular flat and concerns around the tenant.
Officers followed him as he headed to an alleyway where a female soon scarpered after spotting the police.
But the officers caught up with the man on Roff Avenue and stopped him.
Despite putting up a struggle, a large quantity of suspected class A drugs was found during the search along with a large quantity of cash and a knife.