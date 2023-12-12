Work on major £1billion Black Cat improvements starts today
Upgrades to the iconic Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet route on the A428 started today (Tuesday).
The £1 billion transformation will create a new 10-mile dual carriageway, and numerous junction improvements, transforming journeys between the A1 Black Cat roundabout and A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire.
Once complete, journeys at peak times are expected to be cut by a third, saving businesses and road users an average of an hour and a half over a working week.
Transport Secretary, Mark Harper said: “I’m delighted we have marked the start of works on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet project, a huge investment by the Government to grow the economy in the region and reduce congestion for drivers.
“This Government is backing drivers by investing in much-needed road projects like this, using savings from HS2 to resurface roads across the country and introducing a long-term Plan for Drivers to slam the brakes on anti-car measures.”
Transport minister, Anthony Browne, broke ground on the project today to mark the main start of construction.
Nicola Bell, National Highways executive director for major projects, said: “As we break ground today, we embark on a journey that will transform transport in this region, easing congestion, improving connectivity, and fostering economic growth.”
There’ll be a new 10-mile dual carriageway linking the A1 and A421 Black Cat roundabout to the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire, and both roundabouts will be upgraded. It’s due to open in spring 2027.