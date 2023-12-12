Watch as this hoverboard bursts into flames as it was being charged in Bedford home
Firefighters are warning people to check their hoverboards or e-scooters after one caught fire while it was been charged at a house in Bedford.
Bedford Community Fire Station has been using the resident’s video as part of a campaign to highlight the importance of buying any batteries from reputable manufacturers.
Fortunately, this member of the public was able to put out the fire himself and sent this video to the station as a warning to others.
In a social media post, firefighters said: “Luckily the owner hadn't left it unattended and was able to unplug it and remove it from the house. Even though unplugged, it continued heating up until the battery cells started exploding.”
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have asked crews at Bedford Fire Station to utilise this video on social media to reinforce the importance of buying any battery powered or lithium-ion battery powered vehicles such as hoverboards, e-scooters, electric bikes etc from reputable manufacturers and to avoid buying such products second hand.
"It is also essential that when charging these devices that consumers follow charging instructions and only charge batteries when they are awake and at home, away from flammable materials. This year, Electrical Fire Safety Week has focussed on the risks around these products, so this video is a great representation of this risk.”
SAFELY CHARGING YOUR HOVERBOARD, E-SCOOTER OR ELECTRIC BIKE
Don't charge them in bedrooms or where escape routes can be blocked – for example, hallways
Don't leave your battery charging unattended, when you are out or while you are asleep
Don't cover chargers or battery packs when charging
Don't overload sockets or use inappropriate extension leads
Don't charge or store batteries in direct sunlight or in hot locations (above 45°C)
Don't charge batteries close to combustible materials or hazardous substances
Always unplug your charger when you have finished charging
If your battery can be removed from your e-bike or e-scooter and charged separately, it should be charged on a hard flat surface where heat can disperse and in an area with good ventilation