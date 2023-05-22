Full construction will start at the end of the year

Improvements on the Black Cat roundabout can finally continue after legal proceedings against the scheme came to an end.

On Thursday (May 18), the Court of Appeal refused Transport Action Network’s application to appeal the refusal of a judicial review of the Secretary of State’s decision to give the improvements the go-ahead.

This means the plans can go ahead and full construction will start at the end of the year with the road expected to open in 2027.

The Black Cat roundabout

National Highways will continue with preparatory works ahead of the beginning of full construction including archaeology, environmental surveys and diverting utilities.

Lee Galloway, project director of the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements, said: “As we move towards construction, we want to minimise the disruption for motorists and people who live nearby, which is why we’ll continue to work closely with local authorities, parish councils, and community groups.”

National Highways plans will see the creation of a new 10-mile dual carriageway linking the A1 Black Cat roundabout to the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout on the A428 in Cambridgeshire. Both existing roundabouts will be upgraded into free-flowing junctions with a new junction added at Cambridge Road, improving access to St Neots and its train station.

Drivers should save up to an hour and a half on their journeys every week.