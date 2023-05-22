Ampthill landlord receives support from as far afield as Australia following pub attack

Police were out in force this weekend and even got a round of applause from regulars

The strains of legendary 1920s music hall star Charles Penrose singing The Laughing Policeman echoed through Ampthill’s Queen’s Head pub on Friday night as four smiling bobbies chatted to relaxed regulars.

It was a far cry from the ugly scenes just a week earlier when a gang of between 30 and 40 drunken teenagers assaulted popular landlord Richard Hammond after he refused to serve them.

A shocking video of the incident showing him being punched and kicked after being dragged to the ground by the screaming mob had been circulating in the normally-peaceful Georgian market town.

And there were fears there could be more trouble despite several pubs announcing they were banning all sixth-formers from the Redborne Upper School.

But a big police presence on Friday (May 19) meant the evening passed peacefully and grateful regulars applauded when the four officers called into the Woburn Street pub at 11pm.

Mr Hammond, 63, also thanked people for all the messages of support he had received since the assault, which smashed his spectacles and left him with a bleeding nose.

He said: “The video and the story of what happened seem to have gone all round the world – I have received messages from as far away as Australia.

“The support of local people has been absolutely amazing. People have been calling in all week to say how shocked and sorry they were about what happened.

“Not just from my regular customers, either. People I don’t know and who had never been in the pub before have called in to wish me well. I am ever so grateful for their support.

“It shows that, despite what happened, Ampthill really does have a community spirit. People in the town really care.”

Earlier, Bedfordshire Police made an appeal for witnesses to the incident between 9.30pm and midnight on Friday, May 12.

A statement said: “We are aware a video of this incident has been circulating on social media and we want to reassure people that this is being investigated and will be dealt with robustly.”

They have made four arrests in connection with the incident as inquiries continue – but are still appealing for information.