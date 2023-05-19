Police are appealing for witnesses

A man suffered facial injuries after being assaulted in a fight in Ampthill.

Police were called to Woburn Street at around 9.40pm on Friday (May 12) to reports of ‘several people’ involved in the fight.

And they are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

PC Jorgensen from the Ampthill Community Policing team said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity, or who have any photos or video footage, to get in touch with us as soon as possible to assist us with our enquiries.

“We are aware that a video of this incident has been circulating on social media, and we want to reassure people that this is being investigated and will be dealt with robustly.

“We are increasing our patrols in the area and welcome anyone to come and have a talk with us about any concerns relating to this, or any other matter.”

In response to the incident, Ampthill pub The Albion announced that anyone spotted in the video would be banned for life, “along with their parents”.

A statement on its Facebook page added: "We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our town."

Meanwhile the Ossory Arms has implemented a no-alcohol to under 21s policy, stating: "Due to recent events, We unfortunately have to implement a strict 21s and over policy. It’s a shame, but this has to happen for people to learn what is right and wrong, and that these things will not be tolerated."