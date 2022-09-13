Work begins on luxury boutique care home in the centre of Bedford
It will create 100 jobs in the area
Construction work is under way on a new next-generation care home which developers claim will be on a par with any luxury boutique hotel.
Sycamore Heights Nursing Home, in Shakespeare Road, has been designed by award-winning architects Condy Lofthouse (CLA).
And when it opens in autumn 2023, it will combine well-appointed rooms with elegant and spacious living areas.
It will also provide:
A stylish café
Beauty salon
Roof terrace with a glass balustrade
Glass corridor overlooking landscaped gardens
Kingsley Healthcare is currently working on the luxury development.
Chief investment officer, Muj Malik, said: “We have worked closely with local councillors, planners and the local community to deliver a scheme that will define luxury care in Bedford while creating 100 local jobs.”
Sumi Thayan, Kingsley co-founder and managing director, said: “We are delighted that this new luxury facility will bring the Kingsley operation back into Bedford where we have served families since 2008.”