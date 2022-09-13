Work begins on luxury boutique care home in the centre of Bedford

Construction work is under way on a new next-generation care home which developers claim will be on a par with any luxury boutique hotel.

Sycamore Heights Nursing Home, in Shakespeare Road, has been designed by award-winning architects Condy Lofthouse (CLA).

And when it opens in autumn 2023, it will combine well-appointed rooms with elegant and spacious living areas.

An artist's impression of Sycamore Heights Nursing Home, in Shakespeare Road

It will also provide:

A stylish café

Beauty salon

Kingsley CEO Daya Thayan and chief investment officer Muj Malik meet project partners on site in Bedford

Roof terrace with a glass balustrade

Glass corridor overlooking landscaped gardens

Kingsley Healthcare is currently working on the luxury development.

Chief investment officer, Muj Malik, said: “We have worked closely with local councillors, planners and the local community to deliver a scheme that will define luxury care in Bedford while creating 100 local jobs.”