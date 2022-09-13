Bedford Corn Exchange to host public screening of Queen's funeral

Bedford Borough Council will be holding a public screening of the Queen’s funeral at the Corn Exchange on Monday (September 19).

Doors open from 10am and the funeral starts at 11am.

Queen Elizabeth II

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: "We recognise this is a time that many residents will not want to be alone when watching the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II.

"We would like to invite people to join together with others from across the borough to watch these historic proceedings."

With numbers strictly limited due to the Corn Exchange’s capacity, residents must book their place to watch the proceedings in advance.