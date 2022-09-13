News you can trust since 1845

Bedford Corn Exchange to host public screening of Queen's funeral

However, numbers are strictly limited

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:12 pm

Bedford Borough Council will be holding a public screening of the Queen’s funeral at the Corn Exchange on Monday (September 19).

Doors open from 10am and the funeral starts at 11am.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: "We recognise this is a time that many residents will not want to be alone when watching the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II.

"We would like to invite people to join together with others from across the borough to watch these historic proceedings."

With numbers strictly limited due to the Corn Exchange’s capacity, residents must book their place to watch the proceedings in advance.

Either call the box office on 01234 71804 or go online

