Wixams could be about to expand if plans for 430 new homes get the go ahead

Up to 430 new homes could be coming to Wixams, if plans for a development "adjacent to the southern permitted extent" of the new town are approved.

A request for screening opinion in respect of a proposed residential development has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

Through this screening opinion, the applicants have requested the council’s assessment as to whether an Environmental Impact Assessment would need to be submitted in respect of a future outline planning application.

An Environmental Impact Assessment is to ensure that planners consider the environmental impacts when deciding whether or not to proceed with a project.

Proposed Wixams development (Google/Maxar Technologies/LDRS)

The applicant described the site as being “to the south of the newly built-out Wixams ‘Village 1’ (Lakeview) and adjoins the consented ‘Village 2’ to the northwest, which is currently being built-out.”

And added that Bedford Borough Council’s emerging Local Plan proposes to “allocate the site for residential development, under draft Policies ‘HOU12: South of Bedford Area’ and ‘HOU15: Land South of Wixams’.”

More information on the screening opinion can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01656/EIASCR.

The planning portal states: “Comments may not be submitted at this time.

“This type of application is either determined and there is no requirement to Consult according to Planning Legislation or we were consulted by another Determining Planning Authority or is a request for information or notification only.”