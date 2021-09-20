What do you love about Bedford High Street?

Historic England is asking the people in Bedford “what do you love about your local high street?” as the first part of a national conversation on its future.

The public body is asking people to share what they love about the high street on social media.

Whether it’s the memory of the place you bought your first-ever album (think Andy's Records), a shop that’s become part of your weekend routine, or a place you go to meet friends and family, Historic England wants to hear about it.

Bedford (Picture by Pat Payne/Historic England)

Those stories will come together to build a national picture of what makes high streets so special and to learn what matters most when it comes to their future.

Back in July, Bedford Today revealed how the council was installing speed cameras in the High Street as part of the next phase of its revamp