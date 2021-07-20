Speed cameras to be installed as part of next phase of Bedford High Street revamp

Speed cameras are being installed along Bedford High Street as part of the next phase of improvement works.

Since February 2021, Bedford Borough Council has been working on the High Street to permanently make it one lane only for traffic.

Phase one of these works - which ran from St Peter's Street to Mill Street - are now complete and the council plans to begin phase two on Monday (July 26), with traffic calming measures being put in place the night before.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, and Judith Barker, director of programmes and governance at SEMLEP, visit the High Street site, along with Allan Burls and Ian Lemmon from the council

The second phase of works will stretch from Mill Street down to St Paul’s Square and is planned to last until November 2021.

As part of these works, the pavement will be made wider with York paving and granite kerb stones - and speed cameras will be installed to enforce the 20mph speed limit.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “Phase one of the improvement works was a great success and after visiting the site last week, we’re really looking forward to the second phase beginning.

"By making the high street one lane, we’re improving access to our High Street businesses and providing opportunities for them to make greater use of the space outside their premises.

"This unprecedented investment in our High Street will make it a nicer place for residents and visitors to the town centre to shop, dine out and relax. It will also help to improve air quality and reduce noise pollution on the High Street.

“Through the Transporting Bedford programme, we plan to reduce congestion on some of the other pinch points across our road network, which will help to alleviate the pressures of making the High Street one lane only.

“Businesses on our High Street will still be accessible while the works are ongoing and a signed diversion will be in place.”

Christina Rowe, director of Bedford BID, said: “The improvements to High Street are a welcomed part of the changes happening to Bedford town centre.

“Whilst more accurate details will evolve over the coming months as they unfold, it is clear that this is an exciting period for the town which will not only benefit the trading environment of existing businesses but will nurture future patronage.”