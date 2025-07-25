We all have a part to play to stop the decline of Bedford town centre.

That’s the message from Bedford businessman Peter McCormack, who hosted a packed public meeting last night (July 24) to kickstart what he hopes will be a civic movement.

Mr McCormack has already announced plans to fund private security for Bedford town centre, with 10 security guards out and about every Saturday throughout August.

As well as targeting hotspots – including the Lurke Street car park – they will be patrolling the town from 8am to 6pm.

The businessman, who owns Real Bedford FC and runs Real Coffee and the Auction Room, hopes they will act as “scarecrows” to deter crime and anti-social behaviour, including open drug use and public drunkenness, shoplifting, aggressive begging, and even issues like littering and spitting. They will also collect evidence and report back to police in the hope it could lead to further action.

While the statistics suggest overall crime in the town centre has dropped year on year, they also indicate a rise in violence and sexual offences.

Mr McCormack told the meeting: “I trust the wisdom of the crowd, and I don’t believe any of us believe crime has fallen, and even if it has, it hasn’t fallen to the level that Bedford is this beautiful, safe place.”

One woman told the meeting how she was approached “multiple times” on her short walk from her home to the town centre and had previously been attacked.

Peter McCormack has called for Bedford people to help revitalise the town centre. Picture: Peter McCormack

She said: “I have been attacked, not by the people you’re talking about and the police were brilliant with that but they are absolutely overstretched, so I’m happy you’re doing this.”

Acknowledging he “didn’t have all the answers”, Mr McCormack added: “Yes, this might push it to the edge of the town but my primary concern is the economic viability of the town centre.”

And in response to concerns over ‘vilifying’ people struggling with addiction, he said: “I do have empathy, I’m an ex addict myself. I’ve been through drugs. I know the issues.

“The life of tens of thousands of people in this town could be ruined by too much empathy for 50 to 100 people. My starting point right now is I care more for people in this town centre who are working hard every day trying to build a business than the people who are taking drugs outside their venue or stealing from their shop.

The view from the Reflections of Bedford sculpture down Silver Street. Picture: National World

"That doesn’t mean I don’t have empathy for them, but my starting point is to help those people and ensure the economic viability of this town.”

He added that he was open to sitting down with other organisations to discuss a way forward.

He was also keen to point out that while security was the starting point, it wasn’t the solution to everything – and threw down the gauntlet for other people to get involved with community initiatives, or making a pledge to visit the town centre and spend money with grassroots businesses.

He added: “The security is a thing, but it’s part of a wider civic movement where the people of Bedford come together and say ‘we’re not going to accept this for our town’.

Bedford High Street. Picture: National World

"Everybody in this room can do something. This is the first step in what I’d like to say is a civic response.”

And he said: “The majority of the issues come down to central government and that could be any government. But the councils are under pressure, that’s why I think that the towns that will do the best will have a civic response where everyone in the town will come together and do something and contribute and say ‘we’re not going to have this’.

"There’s a hundred thousand people who live in Bedford. If every one went to town once more a week and spent a tenner, that’s £50 million a year. We would end up looking like Bath. It would be incredible.

"There are so many great people in here with great businesses.

"And if people don’t then this is all pointless, it’s a waste of time and we tried and we failed. I implore everyone, everyone you talk to and know locally, just say to them ‘have you been into town? Go and support the town’.”

But he added it could take ‘a year or two’ of action to pay off.

And councillor Lucy Bywater encouraged people to sign up the the council’s volunteering opportunities – as well as continuing to report issues to the police.

Meanwhile, while Bedfordshire Police defended their success in the town, and the Police and Crime Commissioner branded the move a “political stunt”, mayor Tom Wootton said he “took his hat off” to the businessman for the initiative.

The mayor, who was also at the meeting, said: “We’re for the town, anything that bigs Bedford up, we’re behind. We love this town. I live in this town, all the rest of it, and we want good stuff for Bedford. And it breaks my heart when I come and see all the problems you’ve talked about. We’ve got some really fantastic shops, some fantastic offerings, and wonderful things are going on, and a small element is ruining it for everybody.

"So I take my hat off to you and just say well done, thank you very much for helping us.”

He added: “We’re here to help. We’re one team, we’re Bedford and we’ve got a very short time, to impress people from around the world who are coming here to invest cause in a few years’ time there’s going to be, less than about three miles from where we stand, there’s going to be 8 million visitors coming.

“We’ve got a short window, a short time, and we’ve got to make it work.”

