Public meeting to be held over plan for private security in Bedford town centre

A public meeting is set to be held next week to discuss a plan for private security to patrol Bedford town centre.

Real Bedford owner Peter McCormack says he’s “personally funding” the project – with 10 security guards set to patrol the town and parking in Lurke Street.

In a statement on X he said: "Why? Because the police have failed us. More crackheads, more aggressive beggars, more shoplifters, and therefore fewer people coming into town. Women are being harassed, shops are closing and families no longer feel safe."

It comes hot on the heels of Bedfordshire Police’s Together for Bedfordshire campaign, with PCC John Tizard heading into town centres as part of the crackdown on crimes like anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.

Speaking at the launch of that event, mayor Tom Wootton said: “The best way to fight crime and tackle anti-social behaviour is by everyone working together and by listening to our communities. We know that our towns, our borough, and our county, are fantastic places to live, work and socialise, and we’re determined to keep them that way.”

Mr McCormack is inviting people to join a public meeting at 7pm on Thursday, July 24 at Real Coffee to discuss the plans – as well as community clean-ups, local events and more.

Bedfordshire Police and the PCC were approached for comment.