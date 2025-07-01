Bedfordshire Police held events across the county as part of the launch of its Together for Bedfordshire initiative

Bedfordshire Police have launched a Together for Bedfordshire campaign in a bid to ensure Bedford is a safe place to enjoy this summer.

Police will work closely with councils, community groups and the Police and Crime Commissioner to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, which often rises during the summer.

Focuses of the campaign are increased visibility, strengthened community ties and delivering a response that focuses on the needs of an individual area.

“We know that town centres can see a rise in offences such as theft, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour during the summer months,” said Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred, who leads Bedfordshire Police’s neighbourhood policing team.

“That’s why we’re focusing on a strong, visible presence in these areas, working hand-in-hand with our partners to reassure the public and crack down on the types of criminality that can impact local businesses and residents.”

In Bedford town centre last year anti-social behaviour increased by more than 20 per cent with 73 recorded cases between April and June, compared to 89 between July and September.

Tom Wootton, Mayor of Bedford Borough said: “The best way to fight crime and tackle anti-social behaviour is by everyone working together and by listening to our communities. “We know that our towns, our borough, and our county, are fantastic places to live, work and socialise, and we’re determined to keep them that way.”

A day of action was held in Bedford town centre on Monday June 30 to mark the launch of the campaign.

