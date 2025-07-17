Celebrity singing star Russell Watson has sung with the likes of Paul McCartney, Sean Ryder, and now - Rohan Regmi.

Rohan, aged 14, is a member of Bedford Rock Choir who performed at Proms in the Park with Russell Watson and Lesley Garrett.

Rohan joined the choir just a few months ago, so was thrilled to be performing at Bedford Park as part of the line-up for the Summer Sessions concerts.

But he was more thrilled to not only meet Russell Watson but sing a rendition of Coldplay’s ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ with him.

Rohan pictured with Russell Watson

And the impromptu duet certainly made an impression on Russell who posted the following message on his Facebook page: “May I introduce the incredibly talented Rohan, who sings with the amazing Rock Choir; at my recent appearance at the Bedford Proms, Rohan Regmi came up to me and shared that one of his dreams was to sing with me.

“He’s just 14 years old and already dreaming big - aiming for a career in music. So……. we had a little sing together!

“I just know you’re going to love his voice.”

Rohan, who lives in Biddenham and is a pupil at Bedford Greenacre School, is still on cloud 9 after the experience which he’s described as a dream come true.

Rohan Regmi has ambitions to become a professional singer

He said: “It all started after I met Russell in the bathroom at the Proms before the performance. We chatted and he asked me about my stuff and we even took a selfie.”

"Then after our performance my mum suggested I should go and ask him if we could sing together, so I went to his dressing room and we did a duet. It was amazing and so much fun. He was so helpful and I’m still in contact with him.

"I was a bit nervous at first but he was just so nice, especially as he was going on stage in 10 minutes, but we still did it.”

Rohan, who joined the rock choir a few months ago, said he loves singing and has ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his music heroes Louis Capaldi and James Arthur.

He loves contemporary pop music and posted some of his own songs on Spotify nearly a year ago which have so far been streamed more than 60million times.

His talent has also been recognised at school where he has won awards and recently earned his half colours for singing and music.

But he’ll always remember meeting Russell Watson and be grateful to him for taking time out at Bedford Park to sing with him.

He added: “What I’ll take away, to be honest, is that my mum convinced me to just go and ask. She said if you don’t ask you don’t get.

“It was just incredible.”