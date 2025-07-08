24 pictures of Bedford's Proms in the Park - including Russell Watson, Lesley Garrett and crowds of flag-waving fans

The proms returned on Sunday (July 6) to the delight of thousands of music lovers ready and waiting to wave their flags in celebration as they enjoyed the incredible performances.

The much-loved event, organised music promoters Cuffe & Taylor, proved to be an overwhelming success, drawing crowds armed with picnics and smiles for a truly magical night under the stars.

Headliners Russell Watson and Lesley Garrett captivated the audience with stunning performances, accompanied by the renowned London Gala Orchestra and Bedford Choral Society, all under the masterful baton of charismatic conductor Robert Emery. Emery’s quick wit and warm stage presence kept the audience engaged throughout the night, with his natural chemistry with Russell and Lesley adding a charming dynamic to the show.

Tenor Russell Watson delivered a powerful and emotional set, moving many to tears with his breathtaking rendition of Bring Him Home. Soprano Lesley Garrett joined him for a series of unforgettable duets, their soaring vocals filling the park and enchanting all in attendance. A dazzling laser show lit up the sky, synchronised beautifully with the music, creating a spellbinding atmosphere.

“It was a night to remember,” said Garrett after the show. “Everything was SO well organised, the team did a great job. It was great fun!”

The evening ended in truly spectacular fashion with a breath-taking pyrotechnic finale, bringing the crowd to its feet in awe and applause.

The event also showcased incredible local talent, with the Pilgrims Prep School Choir opening the evening with charm and confidence, followed by a lively and uplifting set from the Bedford Rock Choir that had the audience clapping along.

After public demand saw calls for the return of the event, Cuffe & Taylor were thrilled to bring Proms in the Park back to Bedford – a show that holds a special place in the heart of the local community and is widely regarded as one of its most cherished annual events.

With world-class performances, emotional moments, and a true sense of celebration, Bedford Proms in the Park 2025 proved that this beloved event is well and truly back where it belongs.

1 . Proms in the Park Russell Watson Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales

2 . Proms in the Park Lesley Garret Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales

3 . Proms in the Park Smiles for the camera Photo: Donna Samuels Photography Photo Sales