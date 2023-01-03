Villagers volunteered to tidy up an ancient tree where Pilgrim’s Progress author John Bunyan preached 400 years ago – and accidentally burnt it down.

The 10 workers turned up with a chainsaw, secateurs and a tractor before spending hours pulling masses of ivy off the Pulloxhilll landmark which is known as the Pilgrim Tree.

Parish council chairwoman Carol McCall had told them the day before: “If you have any dry material which would help with the fire lighting, do bring that also.”

The ancient tree in Pulloxhill (Picture courtesy of Malcolm Tattersall)

Then – after clearing away brambles from around the 25ft ash tree at Rushymeade Meadow – they lit a bonfire to burn the debris.

But as the villagers gathered round the fire to survey their handiwork, a stray spark set light to overhanging 15ft branches.

And they could only watch helplessly as they burned for four hours before falling off to leave just the charred stump of the 500-year-old tree.

The tree before the fire (Picture courtesy of Malcolm Tattersall)

Parish councillor Leonie Austin wrote in the Pulloxhill Village newsletter afterwards: “A group of volunteers gathered on Rushymeade to clear brush and ivy from around the Pilgrim Tree.

“A good start was made and an old laid hedge was uncovered in good enough condition to be restored.

“Masses of ivy was removed from the tree.

“As with previous sessions, a bonfire was lit to get rid of all the brush. Unfortunately, a spark from the fire quickly caught light in its trunk and a few hours later the main branches had fallen.

“Although fire is no longer a risk, the tree and fallen branches are still dangerous so please avoid getting too close.”

Leonie said yesterday: “The tree stands alone in the meadow which belongs to the parish council so a group of villagers go out every few months to tidy the area up.

“The tree is now dead and this time with the help of a tree surgeon we were clearing away brambles to make space to plant a new tree.

“Then we lit a bonfire at what we thought was a safe distance away. But somehow a spark set fire to the massive branches.

“Because it was dead, the tree soon started to burn. It’s a very inaccessible spot so we didn’t call the fire brigade but just let it burn out. It took about four hours before the branches fell down.

“Now we have cordoned off the area until we can get the tree surgeon out again in the new year to make it safe and remove what is left of the branches.

“Legend has it that John Bunyan preached there so all the locals call it the Pilgrim Tree.”

Pulloxhill is one of the oldest settlements in Bedfordshire, dating back more than 1,000 years, and was mentioned in the Domesday Book when it was home to 11 villagers, 13 smallholders and two slaves.

The Bunyan family were probably its most famous residents and John, a former tinker, was arrested a couple of miles away in Harlington after refusing to stop giving sermons.

