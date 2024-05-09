Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But concerns were raised over road and rail improvements needed for the project

More than 6,000 people have taken part in a survey over plans to build a new Universal Studios theme park near Bedford.

And according to Universal Destinations & Experiences, 92 per cent of the people who responded support the plans – which we revealed back in December last year, with the company officially confirming it had set its sights on the area an hour later.

The company held two public engagement sessions – and says almost 1,500 people turned out to find out more.

In a letter published on its website today, it says it is “incredibly appreciateive of the very warm welcome” from Bedford people, and “delighted by the enthusiasm and overwhelmingly positive responses provided throughout the public engagement period.”

Meanwhile, it says it has engaged with nearly 100 local organisations to also hear their ideas and feedback, and added that just over 92 per cent of more than 6,000 responses to its engagement survey were in favour of the potential theme park and resort – while less than four per cen did not supportive and four per cent were unsure.

But it also acknowledged that some concerns remain.

The letter added: “We have heard you say that you are excited about the prospects for job creation as well as the broader partnership opportunities that could become available for local schools, charities and businesses and we are, too.

“Your feedback also showed that there is strong support for the economic impact a generationally transformative project of this scale could bring, including investing billions of pounds and unlocking wider investment into Bedford, the surrounding area, and the UK more broadly.

“There were understandably some areas where you had questions or wanted reassurance. We heard clearly that major infrastructure investment, such as road and rail improvements, would be required to support the needs of the local community and visitors, and we agree.

"People also want us to ensure that construction would be managed carefully and considerately, something we take seriously as a company and will be a priority for us if we go ahead.

“Additionally, we were thankful for the constructive dialogue around minimising visual impact and noise and are confident we can provide minimal impact to the area based on our track record of inward, immersive development at our parks around the world.”

Universal Destinations & Experiences says it is still in the due dilligence phase and is in discussions with stakeholds – with no decision yet made over whether or not the project will go ahead.