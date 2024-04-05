Universal Studios set to hold public exhibitions about plans for potential new theme park in Bedford

Could a Universal theme park be coming to Bedford? (Picture: Pixabay)

Find out more about plans for a potential new Universal Studios theme park in Bedford at two public exhibitions this month.

Now, people are being invited to two engagements events – and take part in a feedback survey.

Universal Destinations & Experiences says it will not be sharing any further details about the proposals beyond what is already available on the website.

It said: “Universal Destinations & Experiences is exploring bringing a potential new theme park and resort experience to the UK.

“We have spent the last several months undertaking feasibility and due diligence work as well as discussing the project with local and national stakeholders.”

But it warned people not to get too excited just yet, adding: “It will still be some time before any decisions are made on whether or not to proceed with the project, however we want to share our proposal with local communities.

“Please note, while we recognise the tremendous excitement our developments bring, at this stage it is still too early in the process to know the possibilities of featured attractions and experiences, and so these do not form the basis of any materials.”

The public exhibitions will take place at Kimberley College, Green Lane, Stewartby, on Saturday, April 13 from 11am to 4pm and at Bedford College, Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) building, on Cauldwell Street in Bedford from 4.30pm to 8pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Meanwhile the feedback survey will be open until Friday, May 3.

Mohammad Yasin, Bedford MP said: “I am pleased that after months of confidential discussions on the project and progress on this exciting development, we are now in a position to release some information into the public domain. I have been clear from the start with Universal that it is important that to keep public support they are as transparent as possible and I am pleased that at such an early stage of the project public engagement has begun. I would encourage everyone to share their views.