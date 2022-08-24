Two refurbished play areas open at Bedford Park and Jubilee Park

Two play areas at Bedford Park and at Jubilee Park have been given a major revamp.

They were upgraded as part of the council’s £500,000 investment in play areas across the borough this year.

Bedford Park’s new play area is fairytale themed and includes a toddler and junior zone, alongside a magical enchanted forest area providing creative play.

Mayor Dave Hodgson at Bedford Park

It also has a new sensory picnic area, with accessible benches and sensory play features. It is located on the eastern side of Bedford Park, near to the lake.

The Jubilee Park play area features new play equipment such as a seafaring play unit, see-saw, hammock, wheelchair-accessible roundabout and trampoline.

It has improved accessibility and includes inclusive equipment, so more children can enjoy the new sea themed space.