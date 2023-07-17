Two boys kill duck after shooting it with catapult on Bedford boating lake

The maximum penalty is six months in prison and an unlimited fine

A duck has been either killed or seriously injured after it was attacked by two boys.

The incident happened on Saturday evening (July 15) at around 9pm on the boating lake between the Embankment and Longholme Way in Bedford.

Did you see the incident on the boating lake between the Embankment and Longholme Way on Saturday evening? (Beds Wildlife & Rural Crime Team)

Advertisement

Advertisement

And police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any intel.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV where they have identified two boys going to the river and shooting the duck with a catapult.

One boy was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with a grey hoodie and the other boy was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt.

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal – except under licence – to take, injure or kill wild birds or to take, damage or destroy their eggs or nest whilst it is in use or being built.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.